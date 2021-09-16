Qatari Emir to Address UN General Assembly on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head a delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York next week and speak at the opening of the high-level general debate.

"The Amir will deliver a speech in the opening session of the general debate next Tuesday, Sept.

21," the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Qatari leader last addressed the assembly in a pre-recorded message in 2020.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened at the New York headquarters in the United States on Tuesday. The high-level general debate will be held from September 21-27.