Queen Elizabeth II Thanks Public for 'Support and Kindness' on 95th Birthday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) UK Queen Elizabeth II has thanked the public for their "support and kindness" as she marks her 95th birthday less than two weeks after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," the monarch said in a statement published online by the royal family.

The Queen noted that her family was in a period of "great sadness" following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, and thanked the public for their messages of condolences.

"My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life," the monarch said.

Boris Johnson wished Queen Elizabeth II a happy birthday as he opened Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament.

Prince Philip died aged 99 on April 9. After lying in rest for eight days, his funeral was held this past Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.