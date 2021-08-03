(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A rally in support of political prisoners in Iran is being held in front of the German Chancellery (Bundeskanzleramt) in Berlin, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

About a hundred people gathered in front of the Bundeskanzleramt building in the German capital on Tuesday, accusing Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi of crimes against humanity.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the rally is peaceful and there is a modest police presence in the area. The organizers told Sputnik that around 300 people were expected to attend the demonstration, including members of the families of political prisoners, who died under unknown circumstances in Iranian prisons in 1988.

Raisi won the Iranian presidential election in June, with roughly 62 percent of the vote. He will be sworn in on Thursday.

In June, Amnesty International called for an investigation into Raisi over his possible links to crimes against humanity, including murder, enforced disappearance and torture of "thousands of political dissidents" in prisons near Tehran in 1988. Raisi said he had always protected human rights and vowed to continue doing so.