RDIF Says Sputnik V Faced Severe Disinformation Campaign in Slovakia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been subjected to a massive disinformation campaign in Slovakia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday.

According to Zuzana Eliasova, a spokeswoman for the Slovak Health Ministry, Russia bought back unused vaccine doses.

"Sputnik V has faced a severe disinformation campaign related to internal political struggle and pressure exerted by the international pharmaceutical lobby. At the same time, in neighboring Hungary, where Sputnik V did not face such political obstacles, one million people were vaccinated with Sputnik V, while Hungary's demand for the Russian vaccine surpassed the volume of actual supplies to the country," the statement said.

According to the RDIF, disinformation significantly impacts mass vaccination in different countries.

"The difference between Sputnik V's success in Hungary, where the Russian vaccine was recognized the safest and most efficient among all vaccines the country uses, and Sputnik V's use in Slovakia convincingly demonstrates it," the statement added.

Slovakia received the first Sputnik V batch on March 1. Due to various delays, registration for the shots started only on June 7. By that time, most people either received other vaccines or registered for them. As a result, only around 10,500 people underwent the full inoculation with Sputnik V, while another 8,100 registered for the second jab. Slovakia closed the registration for the vaccination with the Russian vaccine on Wednesday as the doses expire in July.