Recent Blackout In Paris Not Related To Test Power Outages - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The recent blackout in Paris has no connection with the test power outages to be carried out across the country, Emmanuelle Wargon, the head of the French Energy Regulatory Commission, said on Friday.

Some 125,000 homes in Paris were left without power on Thursday evening due to a failure with energy company Enedis' transformer. The accident affected several districts of the French capital.

"What happened in Paris yesterday has nothing to do with test power outages, it was a technical problem that was quickly resolved," Vargon told French radio Europe 1.

She also noted that planned power outages throughout France were only a preparation for a possible blackout scenario this winter.

Later on Friday, French authorities will conduct test power outages in a number of regions.

Last week, the French electricity grid operator RTE said that short-term power outages could occur in certain French regions during peak consumption hours. At the same time, President Emmanuel Macron commented on possible power outages this winter, urging companies to stop scaring people with "absurd scenarios."

