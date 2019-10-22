Recognition of Russian Sovereignty Over Crimea Condition for Maritime Border Talks- Moscow

Kiev's recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea could make a good base for negotiations about the maritime border between the countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Kiev's recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea could make a good base for negotiations about the maritime border between the countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

This came as a comment on Kiev's proposal to launch "compulsory" talks with Moscow on establishing a maritime border and to set up a delimitation commission.

"We could suggest that by saying 'compulsory negotiations' Ukraine refers to a conciliation procedure, envisioned by Article 298 of the 1982 Convention [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea]. Meanwhile, the procedure can be conducted only in absence of unresolved disputes on sovereignty over ... continental or island territory," Rudenko said.

"If referring to this procedure indicates the Ukrainian authorities' readiness to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, this could certainly become a good basis for resolving the issue of maritime border between our countries," Rudenko added.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results, slapping sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, while the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."