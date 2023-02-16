UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Reports Two Terrorist Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone In Past Day

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Latakia," Rear Adm. Gurinov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

