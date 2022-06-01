UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Eight Times In Past Day

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Eight Times in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone eight times over the past 24 hours.

"Eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day. Six attacks in Aleppo province, one in Idlib, one in Latakia," Rear Adm.

Zhuravlyov said.

He said artillery shelling by terrorists on government troops' positions left one Syrian serviceman wounded in the province of Aleppo.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo February 2016 From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

3 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

3 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

3 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

3 hours ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.