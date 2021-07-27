UrduPoint.com
Refugee Family's Son Organizes Washington Protest To Back Cuban Regime Change - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Refugee Family's Son Organizes Washington Protest to Back Cuban Regime Change - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A 26-year-old Cuban-American who fled from Cuba at the age of eight organized a rally and protest march to the Cuban Embassy in Washington, DC, urging the United States to support regime change and reform in his native land, media reported on Monday.

The rally at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday was followed by a march from Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House to the Cuban Embassy on 16th street in the US capital, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The rally and march were both organized by Alian Collazo, 26, who fled Cuba with his parents as a young boy. Collazo described his goal as being one to add public pressure in the United States to topple the 52-year-old communist government in the island nation, the report said.

The US authorities have granted permits to Collazo and his supporters to hold the two-mile-long march. Collazo publicized his project on social media and has appeared on Fox news to promote it, the report said.

On Tuesday, the day after the rally, Collazo and some of his supporters said they plan to discuss ways to promote reform and change the government in Cuba with the staffs of some members of Congress, including Congressman Charles Crist and Senator Rick Scott, the report said.

