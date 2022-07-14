Regulations on Kaliningrad Transit Not Result of Talks With Russia - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The new regulations on transit to Russia's Kaliningrad Region set by the European Commission were not discussed with Russia, Daniel Sheridan Ferrie, the commission's spokesman, said on Thursday.

"Our guidance (on Kaliningrad transit) is part of our regular technical exchanges with member-states and I think It's really important to state that there is absolutely no change in position. Our guidance simply recall the rules, recalls the sanctions," Ferrie told a briefing, adding that the new regulations were "not discussed with Russia."