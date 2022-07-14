UrduPoint.com

Regulations On Kaliningrad Transit Not Result Of Talks With Russia - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Regulations on Kaliningrad Transit Not Result of Talks With Russia - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The new regulations on transit to Russia's Kaliningrad Region set by the European Commission were not discussed with Russia, Daniel Sheridan Ferrie, the commission's spokesman, said on Thursday.

"Our guidance (on Kaliningrad transit) is part of our regular technical exchanges with member-states and I think It's really important to state that there is absolutely no change in position. Our guidance simply recall the rules, recalls the sanctions," Ferrie told a briefing, adding that the new regulations were "not discussed with Russia."

Related Topics

Russia Kaliningrad

Recent Stories

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

12 seconds ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

8 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

11 minutes ago
 K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

40 minutes ago
 SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

4 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.