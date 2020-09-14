Remains of French Soldiers Who Fought in Crimean War to Be Reburied in Sevastopol

The remains of French soldiers who participated and died during the Crimean war of 1853-1856 will be reburied in the city of Sevastopol as French and Russian archeologists begin joint excavations on its battle sites, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The remains of French soldiers who participated and died during the Crimean war of 1853-1856 will be reburied in the city of Sevastopol as French and Russian archeologists begin joint excavations on its battle sites, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday.

"It [the cemetery] is supposed to reburial the remains of soldiers who were discovered several years ago during the construction of a residential building on Pravda street. [There are] the remains of 150 French soldiers. Now they are in a Museum and, of course, according to all Christian and human canons, they should be buried," Medinsky told reporters, adding that the reburial ceremony would be held at the French cemetery in Sevastopol.

He added that the reburial ceremony was due to take place on October 3.

Meanwhile, the president of the organization, Pierre Malinowski, said Russian and French archeologists are to join the excavation activities on the battlefields of the Crimean war. They will be carried out within the framework of the historical and archeological project "Crimea-Sevastopol 2020". The Russian experts will begin excavations on September 28, and their French colleagues on October 1.

The Crimean war was a military conflict between the Russian Empire and the alliance of France, the UK, the Ottoman Empire and Sardinia. Crimea was the epicenter of the fighting.