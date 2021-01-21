UrduPoint.com
Renew Europe Group In EU Parliament Suspends Lithuanian Lawmaker Over Homophobic Remarks

Thu 21st January 2021

Renew Europe Group in EU Parliament Suspends Lithuanian Lawmaker Over Homophobic Remarks

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Renew Europe liberal group in the European Parliament has suspended the membership of Lithuanian lawmaker Viktor Uspaskich over his homophobic remarks.

The lawmaker posted on his Facebook page a video, in which he used harsh words while speaking about homosexual people.

"The Renew Europe Group voted this evening to terminate Lithuanian MEP Viktor Uspaskich's membership of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament, for comments he made on social media, after an internal disciplinary procedure," the group said in a statement on late Wednesday.

President of Renew Europe Dacian Ciolos stressed that there was no place for homophobia in the political group.

"As a political family, we are deeply committed to safeguarding and expanding the rights of LGBTI+ people. Mr Uspaskich's comments are incompatible with the values we hold dear and put himself outside of our family," Ciolos added.

With 98 seats Renew Europe is the third-biggest group in the European Parliament following the European People's Party and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats.

