Reporter Critically Injured in Iraq One Day After Death of Civil Activist - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A correspondent from the tv channel Firat has been critically wounded in the Iraqi city of Al Diwaniyah, a day after an activist was killed in Karbala city, a security source told Sputnik on Monday.

On Saturday, unknown criminals shot to death civil activist Ihab Wazni in Karbala.

The activist criticized corrupt government officials and urged to end alleged Iranian influence in the city.

"Firat channel correspondent Ahmed Hassan has sustained gunshot wounds from unidentified persons in the Al Diwaniyah city, he has a serious head injury, the condition is critical," the source said.

Over 70 activists have been killed or suffered assassination attempts in the Arab country since the beginning of anti-government protests in October 2019. Dozens are said to have been kidnapped.