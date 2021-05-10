UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reporter Critically Injured In Iraq One Day After Death Of Civil Activist - Source

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Reporter Critically Injured in Iraq One Day After Death of Civil Activist - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A correspondent from the tv channel Firat has been critically wounded in the Iraqi city of Al Diwaniyah, a day after an activist was killed in Karbala city, a security source told Sputnik on Monday.

On Saturday, unknown criminals shot to death civil activist Ihab Wazni in Karbala.

The activist criticized corrupt government officials and urged to end alleged Iranian influence in the city.

"Firat channel correspondent Ahmed Hassan has sustained gunshot wounds from unidentified persons in the Al Diwaniyah city, he has a serious head injury, the condition is critical," the source said.

Over 70 activists have been killed or suffered assassination attempts in the Arab country since the beginning of anti-government protests in October 2019. Dozens are said to have been kidnapped.

Related Topics

Karbala October Criminals 2019 TV From Government Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.