Republicans Need To Admit Defeat In 2020 To Win White House In Next Election - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Republicans Need to Admit Defeat in 2020 to Win White House in Next Election - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Republican chances of regaining control of the White House depend on whether the party can accept former President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020 and abandon claims that the election was stolen by voter fraud, US Congressman Adam Kinzinger said on Wednesday.

"The truth is that the election was not stolen," Kinzinger said moments after US House Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her senior leadership position in a voice vote taken behind closed doors. "Seventy-four million [Trump] voters were not disenfranchised. They were just outnumbered and it's important for our party to take inventory of that and go out and win the next election instead of continuing the big lie."

Cheney was one ten Republicans who voted with Democrats to impeach Trump during his final days in office, joining Democrats who blamed the outgoing president for inciting the January 6 riot in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

In the weeks that followed, Cheney continued to publicly criticize Trump, and the former president continued to insist that the election was stolen.

Many high-profile Republicans continue to warn that allegiance to Trump by many voters is so intense that a unified party depends on the former president having a prominent role - a position that Kinzinger rejected.

"The truth cannot coexist with lies. Truth cannot coexist with falsehood you cannot unify with that," Kinzinger said

Like Cheney, Kinzinger was among the ten House Republican who voted in January to impeach Trump just days before the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

