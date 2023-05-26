UrduPoint.com

Republika Srpska's Head Says Meeting With Putin Helps Partnership Of Bosnian Serbs, Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The leader of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, told Sputnik that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very successful" and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Serbs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia.

The talks between the head of the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Russian leader took place in Moscow on May 23. The sides discussed energy cooperation among other topics.

"The conversation (with Putin) was very successful ... We had an exchange of opinions on the current state of our relations, regional and global agenda. The friendly attitude of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the Russian Federation towards Republika Srpska has been confirmed once again. We have again confirmed that we are reliable partners and all our meetings are proof of that," Dodik said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Russia for its support for Republika Srpska, including on the international level, which guarantees the fulfillment of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The leader of Bosnian Serbs also said he has accepted an invitation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place from June 14-17, and will attend it, if his work schedule allows him to fly to Russia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a Federal directorial republic which consists of two major autonomous entities - the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska - and a third self-governing part, the Brcko District.

