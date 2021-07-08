YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Rescuers have located a small private plane that went missing in Russia's Yamal Penninsula on Thursday, the Emergency Services told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services said that an An-26 aircraft took off to search for the private plane.

"When approaching the place where communication with the radar of a private two-seater aircraft was lost, a missing plane was found, the smoke is coming from the plane, a person is giving hand signals near it," the emergency services said.

Two people who got injured during the accident are conscious and will be evacuated to a nearby settlement, the regional emergencies depart in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region said.