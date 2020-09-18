UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Of Syria's Idlib Province Protest Against Turkish Presence In Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Residents of Syria's Idlib Province Protest Against Turkish Presence in Syria - Reports

IDLIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Residents of the Syrian province of Idlib have staged protests against the Turkish military presence in the country, Syrian media reported.

The photos show dozens of people with posters saying "Idlib is Syrian territory." They also chanted slogans near the Turkish checkpoints in the area.

Demonstrations also took place in the provinces of Aleppo and Hama. Turkish servicemen used tear gas to disperse the protesters near the settlement of Alsurman, but the latter continued the protests and even hanged a portrait of Syrian President Bashar Assad on the gate of the Turkish checkpoint.

Idlib remains one of the few remaining regions outside the control of Damascus. Turkey, as one of the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and protect multiple militants groups from the Syrian government troops. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 18, 2020 in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

11 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.