IDLIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Residents of the Syrian province of Idlib have staged protests against the Turkish military presence in the country, Syrian media reported.

The photos show dozens of people with posters saying "Idlib is Syrian territory." They also chanted slogans near the Turkish checkpoints in the area.

Demonstrations also took place in the provinces of Aleppo and Hama. Turkish servicemen used tear gas to disperse the protesters near the settlement of Alsurman, but the latter continued the protests and even hanged a portrait of Syrian President Bashar Assad on the gate of the Turkish checkpoint.

Idlib remains one of the few remaining regions outside the control of Damascus. Turkey, as one of the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and protect multiple militants groups from the Syrian government troops. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.