UrduPoint.com

Ricky Martin May Face 50 Years In Prison For Alleged Abuse Against His Nephew - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Ricky Martin May Face 50 Years in Prison for Alleged Abuse Against His Nephew - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Ricky Martin, a famous Puerto Rican singer, got embroiled in a sex scandal involving his nephew, Spanish news agency Marca reported, adding that if the allegations, which came to light after the police received a domestic abuse complaint against him, prove true, the songwriter may face 50 years in prison.

In early July, Puerto Rican media reported that the police had confirmed issuing a restraining order against Martin in light of a domestic violence complaint filed by an anonymous individual. Now Eric Martin, one the singer's brothers, broke the silence, revealing that the complainant is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Ricky Martin's 21-year-old nephew, Marca reported.

Martin purportedly used physical and psychological violence against Sanchez for seven months, the media reported, citing the victim.

If proven guilty, the singer may face 50 years in prison for what Puerto Rican law qualifies as incestuous relationship.

Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, told New York Post that these allegations are false.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been ” and would never be ” involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Singer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Enrique Martin Morales, widely known by his stage name Ricky Martin, is a Puerto Rican singer and actor who was popular in the 1990s. He is a winner of seven Grammy awards and has Spanish citizenship. Martin has been in a same-sex marriage since 2017, and is raising four surrogate children.

Related Topics

Police Scandal Marriage New York May July Citizenship 2017 Post Media

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

27 minutes ago
 Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach la ..

Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach law on election day

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in di ..

Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in different fields

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team ..

Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team to 80-4 at lunch

2 hours ago
 PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

3 hours ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.