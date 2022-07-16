Ricky Martin May Face 50 Years in Prison for Alleged Abuse Against His Nephew - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Ricky Martin, a famous Puerto Rican singer, got embroiled in a sex scandal involving his nephew, Spanish news agency Marca reported, adding that if the allegations, which came to light after the police received a domestic abuse complaint against him, prove true, the songwriter may face 50 years in prison.

In early July, Puerto Rican media reported that the police had confirmed issuing a restraining order against Martin in light of a domestic violence complaint filed by an anonymous individual. Now Eric Martin, one the singer's brothers, broke the silence, revealing that the complainant is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Ricky Martin's 21-year-old nephew, Marca reported.

Martin purportedly used physical and psychological violence against Sanchez for seven months, the media reported, citing the victim.

If proven guilty, the singer may face 50 years in prison for what Puerto Rican law qualifies as incestuous relationship.

Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, told New York Post that these allegations are false.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been ” and would never be ” involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Singer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Enrique Martin Morales, widely known by his stage name Ricky Martin, is a Puerto Rican singer and actor who was popular in the 1990s. He is a winner of seven Grammy awards and has Spanish citizenship. Martin has been in a same-sex marriage since 2017, and is raising four surrogate children.