Riots in Central Beirut Can Destroy Lebanon - Hariri

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Riots that took place on one of the central Beirut streets were beyond inexcusable and such actions can destroy the whole country, acting Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that protesters continued clashing with police and throwing stones and other objects, who in response fired tear gas to disperse the protesters. Reports said that around 47 officers were injured and 59 people were detained.

"The attack on the Hamra street is unacceptable under no circumstances. It is an attack that I do not want to hold anyone responsible for, the people's revolution or their dissatisfaction with banks ... From my political, governmental and parliamentary viewpoint, I will not accept being a witness of suspicious actions that can ruin the whole country," Hariri said in a statement.

He called to prosecute those accountable for the riots in the Lebanese capital in accordance to the law and also demanded the army to fulfill its obligations on ensuring security.

In October, protests flared across Lebanon amid a crippling economic crisis. They have been demanding urgent reforms to end the deepening liquidity crisis, while President Michel Aoun has blamed it on sanctions. The economic and financial situation has continued to deteriorate, with private entrepreneurs refusing to accept any payment by bank transfer.

Hariri's government resigned on October 29, but the demonstrations have not stopped. In mid-December, President Michel Aoun designated former Education Minister Diab as the next prime minister. However, a new government that satisfies all political parties has not yet been formed. According to the media reports, anti-government protesters gave Diab 48 hours to form a new cabinet.