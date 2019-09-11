Riots in South Africa Result in 12 Deaths - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A total of 12 people were killed as a result of the protests and ransoming that erupted in South Africa last week, South African Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said Tuesday.

Violence erupted in South Africa after a local taxi driver was killed by a Nigerian drug dealer. The incident provoked protests and massive looting of mostly Nigerian-owned shops in the city of Johannesburg and areas of the Gauteng province.

"Incidents of violence flared up, but were quickly dealt with around Jeppestown and Hillbrow. Ten people died on Sunday, bringing the total amount of fatalities to 12, 10 of which are South Africans and two are foreign nationals," the minister's statement read as quoted by the News24 media outlet.

The defense minister added that about 700 people were arrested and stressed that South Africa was not a xenophobic country.

"South Africa is not a xenophobic country. Whoever is found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly," the minister said.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that the authorities would take all necessary measures to put an end to violence and maintain peace and security.