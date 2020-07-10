UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Risks Of Nuclear Confrontation Rising - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:27 PM

Risks of Nuclear Confrontation Rising - Lavrov

Risks of a nuclear confrontation have been rising lately, as the United States has given up on strategic stability as a term, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Risks of a nuclear confrontation have been rising lately, as the United States has given up on strategic stability as a term, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"I agree that the risks of a nuclear confrontation have increased lately, the security, international strategic stability have clearly been deteriorating.

The reasons are also clear: the US wants to return its global dominance and win in what they call a competition of great powers, they are giving up the term 'strategic stability' and call it 'strategic competition.' They want to win," Lavrov said.

At the upcoming summit of the UNSC 'nuclear five,' Russia intends to promote the idea that a nuclear war is unacceptable, the minister said at the Primakov Readings.

"Of course, we will promote this idea that a nuclear war is unacceptable and cannot be won in the context of the upcoming summit of the 'Five," the minister said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

German Intelligence Report Contains Groundless Cla ..

2 minutes ago

Clinical Study Shows Japan's Avigan Drug Not Effec ..

2 minutes ago

Oxfam joins Prime Minister Imran's call; says COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University for collab ..

5 minutes ago

Declassified Documents Show US Troops Were Exposed ..

5 minutes ago

Oil prices down with record new COVID-19 cases glo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.