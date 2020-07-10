Risks of Nuclear Confrontation Rising - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Risks of a nuclear confrontation have been rising lately, as the United States has given up on strategic stability as a term, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Risks of a nuclear confrontation have been rising lately, as the United States has given up on strategic stability as a term, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"I agree that the risks of a nuclear confrontation have increased lately, the security, international strategic stability have clearly been deteriorating.

The reasons are also clear: the US wants to return its global dominance and win in what they call a competition of great powers, they are giving up the term 'strategic stability' and call it 'strategic competition.' They want to win," Lavrov said.

At the upcoming summit of the UNSC 'nuclear five,' Russia intends to promote the idea that a nuclear war is unacceptable, the minister said at the Primakov Readings.

"Of course, we will promote this idea that a nuclear war is unacceptable and cannot be won in the context of the upcoming summit of the 'Five," the minister said.