Rockets Fired on Israel From Gaza Strip - Sputnik Correspondent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) More rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli territories, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, chairman of the political bureau of radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, announced the organization's intention to protect the interests of Palestinians in Jerusalem and respond to Israel's actions, thus defining a new balance of forces in the confrontation.