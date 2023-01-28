Ronna McDaniel Re-Elected as Republican National Committee Chair

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday re-elected Ronna Romney McDaniel to lead the party for a fourth term, beating out two challengers in a secret ballot process.

McDaniel received 111 of 167 votes to win the post, the RNC announced during a meeting in California. The RNC picks new leadership every two years.

McDaniel, a niece of former Republican presidential candidate and senator Mitt Romney, beat out lawyer Harmeet Dhillon and businessman Mike Lindell to win the position. Dhillon was considered the bigger threat to McDaniel's reign, having received endorsements from conservative figures such as Congressman Matt Gaetz and Fox news personality Tucker Carlson.

Former US President Donald Trump, who has announced his intent to seek the party's presidential nomination in 2024, supported McDaniel but was asked by her not to get involved in the leadership fight, US media reported.

