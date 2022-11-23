Rosatom CEO, IAEA Chief Discussed in Istanbul Situation at ZNPP - Company

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Rosatom State Corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met on Wednesday in Istanbul to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the role of the IAEA mission in ensuring the safety of the station, Rosatom said on Wednesday.

"The situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the role of the IAEA mission in ensuring the plant's safety were discussed in detail. In this regard, the IAEA's prompt reaction to the massive shelling of the plant that took place on November 20 this year was noted," the state corporation said.

The conversation that took place was substantive and frank, it said.

"The parties agreed to continue cooperation," Rosatom noted.