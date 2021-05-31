Rosatom Preparing With France Mechanism for Financial Support for Foreign NPP Projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Atomenergoprom JSC, a subsidiary of Russian state corporation Rosatom consolidating all civil assets of the Russian nuclear industry, is working with the French Economy Ministry on a new mechanism for financial support of its nuclear power plant construction projects abroad with the participation of French export credit agency Bpifrance Assurance Export, according to Atomenergoprom's 2020 annual report.

"In development of agreements on export and credit support of the company's projects, with the participation of the French export credit agency Bpifrance Assurance Export, work continued with the French Ministry of Economy and Finance on the development of a fundamentally 'new mechanism' for financing the company's projects for the construction of nuclear power plants abroad," the report says.

Despite the difficult epidemiological situation, a number of negotiations were held with the ministry during 2020, as a result of which a prototype of a "new mechanism" was formed, the report says.

"Work toward specifying parameters of the 'new mechanism' and adapting it to the specifics of the company's projects will continue in 2021," the document says.

No further details are provided.