UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Preparing With France Mechanism For Financial Support For Foreign NPP Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:13 PM

Rosatom Preparing With France Mechanism for Financial Support for Foreign NPP Projects

Atomenergoprom JSC, a subsidiary of Russian state corporation Rosatom consolidating all civil assets of the Russian nuclear industry, is working with the French Economy Ministry on a new mechanism for financial support of its nuclear power plant construction projects abroad with the participation of French export credit agency Bpifrance Assurance Export, according to Atomenergoprom's 2020 annual report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Atomenergoprom JSC, a subsidiary of Russian state corporation Rosatom consolidating all civil assets of the Russian nuclear industry, is working with the French Economy Ministry on a new mechanism for financial support of its nuclear power plant construction projects abroad with the participation of French export credit agency Bpifrance Assurance Export, according to Atomenergoprom's 2020 annual report.

"In development of agreements on export and credit support of the company's projects, with the participation of the French export credit agency Bpifrance Assurance Export, work continued with the French Ministry of Economy and Finance on the development of a fundamentally 'new mechanism' for financing the company's projects for the construction of nuclear power plants abroad," the report says.

Despite the difficult epidemiological situation, a number of negotiations were held with the ministry during 2020, as a result of which a prototype of a "new mechanism" was formed, the report says.

"Work toward specifying parameters of the 'new mechanism' and adapting it to the specifics of the company's projects will continue in 2021," the document says.

No further details are provided.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company 2020 All Industry

Recent Stories

SEHA continues administering all doses of Pfizer-B ..

2 hours ago

Luxembourg gifts its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion to U ..

2 hours ago

District Coordination Committee meeting held

4 minutes ago

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises ‘Co ..

2 hours ago

Frenchman held by Iran 'tourist caught in trap': s ..

4 minutes ago

Southeast Nigeria streets empty for Biafra remembr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.