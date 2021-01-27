Roscosmos Chief Preparing Report to Putin, No Exact Meeting Date Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian Roscosmos state space corporation CEO Dmitry Rogozin is preparing a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but there is no exact date for their meeting yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"There is no exact date yet. But his report to the president is being prepared," Peskov said.

In December 2020, Putin said Roscosmos had delayed the preparation of new programs. Then the head of state asked the leadership of the state corporation to complete the work in the near future, coordinate it and determine funding.