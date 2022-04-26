Roscosmos Reviewing Proposals for New Earth Observation Satellites - Senior Official

Russian space agency Roscosmos is reviewing proposals from state spacecraft makers as part of competition for the designer of a cluster of Earth remote sensing satellites Berkut, a senior official with the organization said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian space agency Roscosmos is reviewing proposals from state spacecraft makers as part of competition for the designer of a cluster of Earth remote sensing satellites Berkut, a senior official with the organization said on Tuesday.

"We received several proposals," Roscosmos executive director Alexander Bloshenko told a space technology conference in Moscow.

Russia plans to put some 380 satellites into orbit in the coming years to boost broadband connectivity, expand the internet-of-things network, and improve the navigation and Earth observation capabilities.

State spacecraft makers ISS Reshetnev, Russian Space Systems, VNIIEM Corporation, and NPO Lavochkina said they wanted to be part of the project. The project funding includes 21 billion rubles ($280 million) between 2022 and 2024 and an annual 10 billion from 2024 onward.