Roscosmos Says Yet to Receive Assistance Request From Iran on Sending Astronaut to ISS

Iran has not requested Russia to provide assistance in sending its astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) so far, Sergei Krikalev, executive director of human spaceflight programs at the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Iran has not requested Russia to provide assistance in sending its astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) so far, Sergei Krikalev, executive director of human spaceflight programs at the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said.

Earlier this week, Morteza Barai, the head of the Iranian Space Agency, said that Tehran was planning to discuss with Russia the possibility to have an Iranian astronaut sent to the ISS on Russia's spacecraft.

"I have not heard anything about this issue. There is a certain procedure of coordination. If there is such a request, different scenarios are possible depending on coordinating procedure," Krikalev told reporters on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi has previously said that his country intended to send an astronaut to space, noting that foreign assistance will be needed.