Roscosmos Successfully Completes OneWeb Mission, All Satellites Now in Orbit - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Fregat booster has successfully put all 36 UK OneWeb satellites into the designated orbit, fully completing the mission launched using the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, confirmed to Sputnik.

"All satellites have separated," Rogozin said.

The Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 British OneWeb communications satellites blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East at around 01:14 Moscow time on Monday (22:14 GMT on Sunday).

The OneWeb mission was named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space who made his pioneering flight 60 years ago.

A space industry source told Sputnik earlier this month that the next launches of British OneWeb communications satellites using the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket were planned for May 27 and July 1, 2021. The first such launch this year was successfully performed in March.