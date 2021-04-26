UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Successfully Completes OneWeb Mission, All Satellites Now In Orbit - Rogozin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Roscosmos Successfully Completes OneWeb Mission, All Satellites Now in Orbit - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Fregat booster has successfully put all 36 UK OneWeb satellites into the designated orbit, fully completing the mission launched using the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, confirmed to Sputnik.

"All satellites have separated," Rogozin said.

The Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 British OneWeb communications satellites blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East at around 01:14 Moscow time on Monday (22:14 GMT on Sunday).

The OneWeb mission was named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space who made his pioneering flight 60 years ago.

A space industry source told Sputnik earlier this month that the next launches of British OneWeb communications satellites using the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket were planned for May 27 and July 1, 2021. The first such launch this year was successfully performed in March.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Man United Kingdom March May July Sunday All From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

5 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

6 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

6 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

7 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.