Rossiya Segodnya Director-General Condemns Latvia's Ban Of 7 RT Channels

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

Rossiya Segodnya Director-General Condemns Latvia's Ban of 7 RT Channels

Rossiya Segodnya Director-General Dmitry Kiselev, who is under EU sanctions, said on Tuesday that Latvia's explanation that the decision to ban seven RT channels was based on its understanding that the broadcaster was owned by him shows that the authorities in Riga lack credible information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Rossiya Segodnya Director-General Dmitry Kiselev, who is under EU sanctions, said on Tuesday that Latvia's explanation that the decision to ban seven RT channels was based on its understanding that the broadcaster was owned by him shows that the authorities in Riga lack credible information.

Earlier in the day, the Latvian National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP) said that it was banning seven RT channels, namely RT, RT HD, RT Arabic, RT Spanish, RT Documentary HD, RT Documentary, and RT tv, saying that they were owned by Kiselev.

"This decision shows the level of stupidity and lack of knowledge of the Latvian authorities, blinded by Russophobia.

We sincerely laughed at this announcement, as the Latvian authorities are simply wrong. But seriously, their reason for the ban has no legal meaning, therefore Latvia should immediately allow RT to operate and apologize to our colleagues," Kiselev told Sputnik.

Kiselev is the director-general of Rossiya Segodnya, and RT's editor-in-chief is Margarita Simonyan, who is not under any EU sanctions. These companies are two different legal entities. The information about their legal status is open to the public.

