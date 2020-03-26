UrduPoint.com
Rossiya Segodnya Publishes Book About China's Experience in Combating COVID-19 in Russian

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency has published, with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and scientific advice from I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, the Russian version of the first scientific guide to fighting the coronavirus, which was written by Chinese doctors based on their clinical experience

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency has published, with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and scientific advice from I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, the Russian version of the first scientific guide to fighting the coronavirus, which was written by Chinese doctors based on their clinical experience.

"A run of 10,000 copies of the 'Handbook of COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment,' written by Chinese physicians based on their clinical experience from late 2019 to early 2020, has been completely printed," the agency said.

China, which was the first country to face COVID-19, was able to contain the spread of infection, and the book is Russia's first scientific translation of its experience, which was carefully verified.

The book will be distributed free of charge. In the coming days, half of the printed copies will be delivered to the Health Ministry for further distribution, while the remaining copies will be sent to the Russian authorities, the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS), Sechenov University and more of the largest medical institutions, the agency said.

Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev earlier said that the agency "has launched this project with the full awareness that we are competing with COVID-19 in terms of speed � the speed of our learning of new knowledge, the speed of self-organization and the speed of our response to new, suddenly emerging challenges.

"

The speed of recognizing the unprecedented scale of the epidemiological problem is also important now, Kiselev said, calling this scientific work of Chinese doctors "victorious," as they managed to defeat the coronavirus and were the first in the world to effectively stop its spread.

The 90-page original book edited by the chairman of the First Affiliated Hospital at Zhejiang University school of Medicine, Professor Tingbo Liang, was quickly rendered into Russian by Rossiya Segodnya's translation team. Sechenov University's researchers and its rector, RAS Academician Petr Glybochko, acted as scientific consultants. According to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, familiarization with the Chinese experience will help increase the effectiveness of the measures that are now being taken in Russia to combat the spread of the virus.

In the editor's note to the book, professor Liang described cooperation as "the best remedy" in the face of an unknown virus. He also thanked "all those who have contributed to this handbook, sharing the invaluable experience with healthcare colleagues around the world while saving the lives of patients."

