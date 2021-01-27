Rouhani Says Iran Ready to Return to Nuclear Deal 'in an Hour' But After Others

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran is ready to immediately resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal once the other signatories do so, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Iran is ready to immediately resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal once the other signatories do so, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"We have always said: Go back to your commitments, and we will return to all of ours in an hour," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting, broadcast by Iranian television.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the multilateral accord in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Tehran as part of a maximum pressure campaign. His successor, Joe Biden, has expressed a readiness to rejoin the deal should Iran return to full compliance.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has rejected any revisions to the original deal, insisting that Washington remove sanctions first.