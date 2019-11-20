UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says US, Israel Responsible For Protests In Iran Aimed At Undermining Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:53 PM

The recent protests in Iran were organized by the United States and Israel with the goal of undermining national security, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding that neither country had succeeded in their attempts

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The recent protests in Iran were organized by the United States and Israel with the goal of undermining national security, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, adding that neither country had succeeded in their attempts.

"The number of people who had taken to the streets was determined and it turned out that only a few hooligans were among them; but the hooligans were well organised and armed, acting on behalf of the regional reactionaries, the Zionists and Americans," Rouhani was quoted as saying in the statement on his official website.

The president added that while the riots aimed at undermining national security, the Iranian people were able to withstand the threat.

"Today, I want to thank the great Iranian nation for its vigilance and bow before them because of their patience and timeliness. The people of Iran passed another historic test and proved that despite economic problems and discontent they may have with the management of the country, they will never let enemies to take advantage of the situation," Rouhani said.

According to various Iranian media reports, the country's authorities have arrested 1,000 people for rioting and acts of vandalism during protests related to the gasoline price hike last week. The total number of protesters has reached 87,400. Several people, including police officers, have reportedly been killed in the unrest.

