Royal Canadian Navy To Get Remote Mine-Hunting And Disposal Systems - National Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Royal Canadian Navy to Get Remote Mine-Hunting and Disposal Systems - National Defense

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) will get two Remote Mine-Hunting and Disposal Systems (RMDS) after Minister of National Defense Anita Anand awarded the contracts to Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) will get two Remote Mine-Hunting and Disposal Systems (RMDS) after Minister of National Defense Anita Anand awarded the contracts to Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. on Thursday.

"Today, Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, on behalf of Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada, Helena Jaczek, announced the award of two contracts for new equipment designed to improve the safety and security of Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) ... for the Remote Mine-hunting and Disposal System (RMDS)," National Defense said in a statement.

Valued at up to C$57.9 million ($43 million), the contracts were awarded by National Defense to Kraken Robotic Systems Inc.

, operating in Mount Pearl, Province of Newfoundland, the statement added.

According to National Defense, the RMDS will increase RCN crew-members' safety, as it will have the ability to identify and dispose all types of underwater explosives, particularly overseas where the sea-mines threat is high.

The new systems will mainly equip Kingston-Class Coastal defense vessels but can also be used on other RCN ships if required, the statement added.

The first contract, valued at $34 million, comprises two "newly-designed" RMDS for the RCN on Canada's eastern and western coasts. The second one, worth $9 million, is for the systems' maintenance, the statement said.

The RMDS systems are expected to be fully operational by 2025.

