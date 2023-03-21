RPT - Activist Reade Calls Possible Indictment of Trump 'Political Maneuver' to Block His WH Bid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Activist Tara Reade told Sputnik she thinks the possible indictment against former President Donald Trump in New York may be a maneuver to try to sabotage a successful presidential bid in the 2024 election.

The New York case against Trump involves alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to prevent disclosure of a sexual affair in 2006, which the former president denies having occurred. Trump said he expects to be arrested on March 21 in connection to the case and called for protests.

"I think there's a lot of political maneuvering happening to try to get Trump not to successfully run," Reade said on Monday.

In 2019, Reade accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, when she was 29 years old. Reade worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 until August 1993.

Reade said she plans to go to Washington, DC, soon to meet with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Matt Gaetz to possibly discuss her sexual assault allegations.

"They've already reached out and we're making plans to meet," Reade said. "I have no idea like what their plans are, I assume it's to investigate Biden."

Reade claims she has corroborating evidence about Biden's alleged sexual misconduct against her, which may be enough for her to testify under oath before Congress and have him investigated.

Reade was one of eight women who came forward in 2019 to accuse Biden of inappropriate touching.

Biden has denied all the allegations. Several former Biden staff members said they did not recall the incident.