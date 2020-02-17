RPT: African Union to Take Part in Meeting on Libya in Munich - Commissioner

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The African Union will participate in the Sunday meeting on Libya during the Munich Security Conference, the union's Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui told Sputnik.

"Definitely, I will be participating," Chergui said on the sidelines of the conference, answering whether his organization will take part in meeting in Libya in Munich.

He added that the African Union was hoping for the real implementation of what had been agreed at the Berlin conference.

"Mainly the three issues: cessation of hostilities, efforts are underway to finalize it ... Second is the full respect of the embargo on arms to Libya. Third is the cessation of all interferences in Libya," Chergui said.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war.

Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. Both Sarraj and Haftar were present as well, although they failed to have direct talks with each other. The sides agreed on a ceasefire and noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict and offered to create a special commission to monitor the peace process.