RPT - Damascus' Top Diplomat Says Iran Plans to Open One More Consulate in Syria

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on the margins of the UN General Assembly told Sputnik Iran will open another consulate in his country.

"They (Iranians) will open one consulate.

They opened one in Aleppo and soon we shall have another one," Mekdad said without providing details about the date of the opening or the place where it will be located.

Iran opened its consulate in the Syrian city of Aleppo in May 2021.

Iran's newly appointed foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, visited Damascus last month for talks with Syrian officials, according to SANA.