UrduPoint.com

RPT - Erdogan To Continue Mediating Efforts In Ukrainian Conflict - Opposition Party

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 10:50 AM

RPT - Erdogan to Continue Mediating Efforts in Ukrainian Conflict - Opposition Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will continue his mediating efforts in the Ukrainian conflict as he tries to keep good relations with both Moscow and Kiev, the leader of Turkey's Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik.

"Erdogan really wants to be a mediator to be able to raise his popularity on the international stage. And this is for his personal interest. Second, for Turkey's and regional interest. He thinks that Turkey has good relations both with Ukraine and Russia. Will Erdogan try to get a mediation role? Yes, he will try. He will push harder," Yilmaz said.

At the same time, the politician said that prospects for the political settlement depend on the willingness of both Ukraine and Russia rather than solely on Erdogan. Kiev and Moscow could be "a bit tired" of fighting at the moment, Yilmaz also stated, adding that they might eventually come to the negotiation table.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Turkey has been active in its effort to mediate a peaceful resolution of the conflict, while also brokering other initiatives like the grain deal, which was mediated by Ankara and the UN in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities.

Istanbul also hosted Russia-Ukraine talks that began almost immediately after the start of hostilities, with the latest round taking place on March 29, 2022, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.

The Innovation Party is a Turkish opposition centrist party founded by Yilmaz in 2020 after he was expelled from Kemal Kilicdaroglu's Republican People's Party over internal conflicts.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Same Ankara Kiev Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan March July 2020 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

9 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

10 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.