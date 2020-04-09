(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is deeply concerned over the possible impact the COVID-19 pandemic could have on Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, as overpopulation makes them them more vulnerable to the disease spreading, the public relations adviser for the ICRC Asia-Pacific has told Sputnik.

"We are very concerned by the impact the COVID-19 outbreak will have on the most vulnerable population in Bangladesh: displaced people from Rakhine, densely populated host communities, detainees. For instance, the hills around Cox's Bazar are more densely populated than the most crowded cities on earth, with 60,000 to 90,000 people jammed into each square kilometer. Dozen people share single small shelters and many more use the same water well and toilet. The closest hospital with an intensive care unit is in the town of Cox's Bazar. It needs just one case to make the situation critical and this is what worries us a lot," Pawel Krzysiek said.

According to the public relations adviser, Rohingya are "particularly vulnerable" since they live in overcrowded camps with inadequate sanitation and "little access to medical care and good nutrition."

Krzysiek said that the ICRC remained committed to providing continued aid to people in need, including those who were currently in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, and had already adapted its "operational priorities towards a humanitarian response to the COVID-19.

"We are committed to continue supporting more than 3,000 displaced people from Rakhine living in the camp of Konarpara who entirely depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival. We continue to share with them life-saving information on how to prevent themselves from COVID-19 and set up handwashing facilities," Krzysiek stated.

According to the official, the ICRC would keep on providing aid to health care facilities in Cox's Bazar, Teknaf, Ukhiya, Ramu, Nayapara and Tumbru by ensuring sufficient amounts of personal protective equipment, and helping with COVID-19 screening and protective measures for staff.

Rohingya are a marginalized ethnic group and have suffered persecution under the hands of the Myanmar authorities. Rights groups have noted multiple violations committed against the civilian population throughout Myanmar's armed campaign against Rohingya rebel groups. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled the country as a result, mainly to neighboring Bangladesh.