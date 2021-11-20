UrduPoint.com

RPT - Poland's Aegis Ashore Anti-Missile Defense To Be Operational By End Of 2022 - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

RPT - Poland's Aegis Ashore Anti-Missile Defense to Be Operational by End of 2022 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The deployment of the US-provided Aegis Ashore missile defense systems planned for Poland should be complete and operational by the end of 2022, the Defense Department said.

"The Aegis Ashore capability planned for Poland is moving ahead to be operational by the end of next year, said the program executive officer for Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense," the Defense Department said in an news article on Friday.

The Aegis Ashore was designed as a shipboard system to track and destroy incoming enemy targets, but now the system has also been deployed for use on land, as Aegis Ashore, the article said. Already an Aegis Ashore capability has been operational in Deveselu, Romania for more than five years, the article added.

A site similar to the one in Romania is also planned for Redzikowo, Poland, near the Baltic Sea. But that site has been delayed due to construction issues - though efforts are now underway to get the site operational by the end of next year.

On Thursday, Rear Adm. Tom Druggan said installing the Aegis Weapon System has been delayed as work is being done on the military construction with contractors and the project is behind the original schedule.

Over the summer of 2021, the Aegis Ashore system in Poland was pulled out of storage there and assembled to test its operations and it is now ready to be installed, Druggan added.

Related Topics

Poland Romania SITE Weapon

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

3 hours ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

3 hours ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

3 hours ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

3 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

3 hours ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.