RPT: PREVIEW - Minneapolis Court to Sentence Ex-Officer Chauvin Over Floyd Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) A Minneapolis judge is expected to pass on Friday a sentence on former law enforcement officer Derek Chauvin over the death of African American George Floyd, finalizing the case that sparked the nationwide movement against racially motivated police brutality.

Prosecutors are asking judge Peter Cahill for a sentence of 30 years in prison while the defense is calling for a probation citing the lack of criminal history.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest attempt. A trial determined "beyond reasonable doubt" that his actions violated police rules of engagement and became a major factor in Floyd's death.

Cahill also found aggravating circumstances that may invite a harsher penalty. According to the judge, Chauvin abused a position of trust and authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty, and committed the crime as a group with the active participation of at least three other persons.

The victim was particularly vulnerable and children were present during the commission of the offense, Cahill wrote.

Chauvin filed an appeal for a retrial alleging that publicity during the proceedings together with a Minneapolis court's refusal to change a venue and its failure to sequester the jury deprived him of a due process.

In the state of Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a penalty of up to 40 years in prison while two other charges, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, entail maximum terms of 25 years and 10 years, respectively. In Chauvin's case, the sentences are expected to be served concurrently without adding up to each other.

US media estimate that the presumptive sentence for a first-time convict in a second-degree murder case may range from ten-and-a-half years to 15 years in prison.

The sentencing is expected to be closely watched by Floyd's family and leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement who demand the maximum penalty for Chauvin. They plan a press conference in Minneapolis following the verdict.