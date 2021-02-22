UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - Putin, Lukashenko To Meet In Sochi On Monday To Discuss Moscow-Minsk Strategic Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on Monday to Discuss Moscow-Minsk Strategic Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Monday to discuss key issues related to the bilateral strategic partnership and alliance.

The meeting will be held as part of the Belarusian leader's working visit to Russia, which also includes talks with other Russian officials.

The talks are expected to concentrate on major bilateral projects in trade, the economy and the cultural sphere, as well as further integration within the Union State.

Among other issues, the leaders will discuss the joint response of the two countries to challenges, including in the field of military security, as well as key issues of international agenda.

The previous meeting of the two leaders also took place in Sochi last September.

During the talks, the sides discussed a broad range of issues on the bilateral and regional agenda, including the ongoing post-election protests in Belarus and Russia's stance on the matter. In particular, the Russian leader expressed support for Lukashenko's initiative to carry out constitutional reform. Putin also confirmed that Moscow would lend Minsk $1.5 billion to help the country cope with the prolonged crisis.

Mass protests in Belarus have been ongoing for over a month now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other big cities after the opposition denounced the official presidential election results ” according to which, Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote ” and claimed instead that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Sochi Alliance Belarus September Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

11 hours ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

12 hours ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

12 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.