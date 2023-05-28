UrduPoint.com

RPT: PREVIEW - Turkey To Hold Presidential Runoff On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 10:00 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Turkey to Hold Presidential Runoff on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opponent, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, will meet in a showdown on Sunday as polling stations across the country prepare for a runoff.

The first round two weeks ago saw Erdogan win 49.52% of the votes, and Kilicdaroglu 44.88%. To win the election, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.

Former presidential candidate from the right-wing ATA alliance, Sinan Ogan, said that he would support Erdogan in the runoff.

However, Ogan might fail to mobilize enough votes for the incumbent president, President of the Turkish Foreign Policy Institute and professor of international relations at the middle East Technical University in Ankara, Huseyin Bagci, told Sputnik.

"Sinan Ogan received very strong disappointment (and) negative reaction by the public and he will not bring so much as it is expected ... The general view is that he was the winner in the first run-up but the loser in the second run-up," Bagci said, adding that female voters are particularly resentful of the ex-candidate as he belongs to the same coalition as the religious Free Cause Party.

Gareth Jenkins, a non-resident senior research fellow with the Joint Center Silk Road Studies Program and Turkey Center at the Institute for Security and Development Policy in Stockholm, echoed this sentiment, saying that he does not expect all of those who voted for Ogan in the first round to follow his advice and support Erdogan in the runoff, but "enough will do so to give Erdogan the votes he needs."

Additionally, people would want to avoid the potential instability from having the presidency controlled by one alliance and parliament by another, Jenkins argued.

The experts' opinions diverged on the runoff results, as Jenkins expects Erdogan to "comfortably win" it, while Bagci believes the upcoming vote "will not be easy this time" for the incumbent president.

Turkey's relations with Russia are poised to grow "less friendly" if Kilicdaroglu wins, as he has accused Russia of intervening in the election process and seems unlikely to establish the same personal working relationship that Erdogan has established with Russian President Vladimir Putin, both experts said. The West, on the other hand, favors Kilicdaroglu over Erdogan, Jenkins opined.

Related Topics

Election Russia Turkey Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Stockholm Same Ankara Alliance Middle East Tayyip Erdogan Sunday All From Silk Road Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

41 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

8 hours ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

9 hours ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

10 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.