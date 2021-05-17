UrduPoint.com
RPT - Russia To Complete Sea Launch Tests Of Zircon Hypersonic Missile By Fall - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia will complete the test launch of hypersonic cruise missile Zircon from sea surface by the end of the summer, a source in the shipbuilding industry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Tests of the missile system with the Zircon hypersonic missile for surface ships are planned to be completed by the end of the summer.

The tests will be conducted from the board of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate. Several firings at both sea and ground targets is planned," the source said.

Then the tests will be conducted from a submarine carrier, with state tests of the missile system for both surface and underwater launch set to be completed by the end of the year, the source added.

