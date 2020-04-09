UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Sea-Eye NGO To Keep Rescuing Migrants Off Libya Despite German Order To Stop - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Sea-Eye NGO to Keep Rescuing Migrants Off Libya Despite German Order to Stop - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye will continue operations in the Mediterranean despite a warning from the German Interior Ministry recommending that it call back the Alan Kurdi ship, the nonprofit's spokeswoman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As long as it is possible for us to continue saving human lives, we will, because no one else will. Unfortunately, civil sea rescue efforts are still a necessity, since the EU member-states continue to refuse to take adequate responsibility," Sophie Weidenhiller said.

She added that, with Libya still being engulfed in a war, more people would attempt the dangerous crossing in a bid to reach safety in Europe.

"If no rescue ships are present at sea, people will either drown or be pushed back to Libya by the so-called 'Libyan Coast Guard,' where they are subjected to gross human rights violations like imprisonment, torture, slavery and abuse," she said.

She added that the German government was aware of the reported abuse of human rights in Libyan detention centers. If no rescue ships patrol the coast of Libya more people will drown without anyone taking notice, Weidenhiller said further.

The International Organization for Migration has reported that 241 people have drowned in the Mediterranean in 2020.

"It is now more important than ever that we do not cease to rescue and assist those that are most vulnerable. We strongly believe that no single human life should be considered less valuable... this does not change even in times of crisis," she said.

The Alan Kurdi was stopped from docking in Italy after picking up 150 migrants off the Libyan coast. The government announced Tuesday that Italian ports were no longer considered a safe haven as the country battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Europe German Italy Libya 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 April 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

11 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

12 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.