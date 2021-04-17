(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic is planning to discuss launching a new 2+2 talks format during his Friday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Selakovic said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Serbian official is currently on a working visit to the Russian capital.

"One of the issues which is going to be discussed with Minister Lavrov is opening a new format of meetings between two ministers of foreign affairs and two ministers of defense - 2+2 and it is going to be something new in our relations," Selakovic said.

On Thursday, Selakovic noted that he would discuss regional cooperation with Lavrov, since Russia plays an active role in the Balkans.