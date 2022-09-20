UrduPoint.com

RPT - Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Says Working With Russia On Extending Grain Deal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal told Sputnik they are working on the grain deal and hope it is going to keep operating with all objectives fulfilled.

"We are working on it with Russia. It's on our agenda," Onal said on Monday.

"We wish that it is going to keep operating with all conditions in place and objectives fulfilled."

The food and energy crisis and Ukraine will be among the main topics of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session that kicks off on Tuesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told RIA Novosti he plans to discuss the grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week, as well as the export of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets.

