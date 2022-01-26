UrduPoint.com

RPT - US' Location Allows It Not To Care About Security Threats It Creates In Europe - Lawmakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 11:10 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Washington does not care if threatening Russia creates a very dangerous security scenario in Europe because, unlike Europeans, Americans are geographically far enough not to feel real implications of their actions, European lawmakers told Sputnik.

"There are some 4,000 nautical miles between the US and Europe. It partly explains that the US can be bluntly threatening and do not seem to care for the delicate situation in Europe, while Europeans are much more careful for what happens next door in and around Ukraine," Armin-Paulus Hampel, foreign policy spokesman of the AfD party in the German Bundestag, said.

The lawmaker expressed his astonishment at the "virulence of this American antagonism for Russia" despite a more pressing threat from China. The political course of the current US administration seems to continue the legacy of national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski in the 1970s and 80s, who said that good relations between Germany and the USSR, now Russia, should never be allowed, according to Hampel.

He believes the reasons for Washington's reaction are the fear "to loose the connection with Europe within NATO" and the desire "to keep them (European countries) united within NATO," given that several major European economies, including Germany and France, began voicing their intentions to build closer working relations with Moscow

The aggressive rhetoric can also be attributed to the "posturing stage" of the negotiations between the US and Russia, he said, when each side is "flexing its muscles." "The domestic situation is very bad now for Biden and the Democrats, so nothing is better than showing strength in foreign policy," Hampel said.

"Secretary General Stoltenberg at NATO announces air force reinforcements sent east by the Netherlands, Poland, possibly France, etc... what Stoltenberg does not say is that he refers to 6 planes in total: the Netherlands send 2 F35 fighter-bombers to Bulgaria. Poland sends 2 F-16 to the Baltics. Is this deterrence or a smoke screen to show the population that NATO is at the ready?," Hampel inquires. 

Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, agreed that the anti-Russian course set by the US is "crazy" and shows how wars can be declared "by mistake" as there is no actual reason for NATO to prepare a deterrent action.

Mariani considers US domestic policy to be the main driver behind the current escalation of tensions, noting that the process will be difficult to put an end to. "We are now in NATO at the mercy of a provocation by Zelenskyy's government in Kiev," the French lawmaker said.

The politician stressed that it is evident to everyone that Russia does not want war.

"This is a doomsday scenario that the US and NATO are busy playing with, getting a swollen head. The only irresponsible and truly dangerous players in the events are Ukraine and its leaders. They have nothing to lose," he said.

Mariani accused the Kiev regime of corruption and using the situation to get more funds from the West "by crying wolf," recalling that the European Court of Auditors pinned the Ukrainian government for embezzlement last year after it received 6 billion euro in aid from Europe.

"Ukraine is the big winner of this crisis," Mariani said, praising French President Emmanuel Macron for keeping a level head since the start of the crisis.

