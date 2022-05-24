RPT - US, Russia Must Embrace Diplomacy or Suffering to Continue in Ukraine - Ex-UN Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The complete lack of diplomacy between the United States and Russia will ensure prolonged suffering in Ukraine and is necessary to lower bilateral and global tensions, former UN official and the presidential professor of political science at the City University of New York Graduate Center, Thomas Weiss, told Sputnik.

Last week, NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe General Tod Wolters said he hopes recent talks between US and Russian military chiefs will bring both sides in the Ukraine conflict a step closer to a diplomatic solution, although the State Department ruled out engaging with Moscow anytime soon. Meanwhile, US Congress passed a $40 billion relief package for Ukraine, over half of which consists of military aid, raising concerns about the conflict escalating.

"At least as I understand it, now there is virtually no diplomacy between the US and Russia, which, frankly, is a recipe for continued suffering in every way," Weiss said. "Diplomacy sooner or later is going to be required."

Weiss predicted, in light of failed attempts at diplomacy, the Ukraine conflict will reach a painful stalemate, although it is not there yet.

Western military assistance will play a key role in reversing the nature of the crisis in Ukraine, Weiss said, but does not expect the United Nations to get involved on the ground in the conflict.

"The Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) I believe, could have been less circumspect and more aggressive, shall we say earlier in the (Ukraine) conflict," Weiss said. "He eventually got involved and, to his credit, he has been fairly critical of a permanent member, more critical than he has been in other crises, but this is hardly adequate in order to change the nature of the crisis."

UN ROLE TO RESOLVE GLOBAL CONFLICTS

Weiss held several roles at the United Nations dating back to the 1980s including with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), was the principal investigator on multiple initiatives on the body's future, and initiated the UN Intellectual History Project.

Weiss also adheres to the constructivist school of International Relations (IR) theory, advocating for intergovernmental organizations in a way that goes beyond other doctrines.

In line with this school of thought, Weiss said he did not agree with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's suggestion in April to oust Russia from the UN Security Council.

"So while I can think about changes, even significant changes in other parts of the UN, throwing Russia off the Security Council doesn't make sense, neither politically nor operationally," Weiss said.

Weiss said the world would not be better off without the United Nations, it would be far poorer, despite its flaws and inability to prevent major conflicts such as the one in Ukraine.

Weiss pointed out that although the United Nations has been unable to resolve conflicts in Syria, Myanmar, and Ukraine, other parts of the UN have played vital roles on the humanitarian front, such as through the UN Refugee Agency, the UN Children's Fund, the World Health Organization, the World food Program, among others.

Weiss suggested more resources and more confidence and more trust should be placed in global institutions, such as the United Nations, which are flawed but essential.

"Some crises can be addressed, but not the ones that involve the interests of those five (permanent members), and in particular, not the interest of China, Russia, and the United States who are the main users of veto," Weiss said. "So keeping one of them out, is impossible, because the five have to agree to any change."