Russia, Africa Cooperation Reaches New Level, Gains Momentum - Putin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The partnership between Russia and African countries has gained momentum and is already reaching a qualitatively new level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"The partnership between Russia and the countries of Africa has gained additional momentum and is already reaching a qualitatively new level," Putin said at the plenary session of the international parliamentary conference "Russia-Africa in a multipolar world.
Russia has always paid attention to cooperation with African countries and will continue to do it, the president added.