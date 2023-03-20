Russia, Africa Cooperation Reaches New Level, Gains Momentum - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The partnership between Russia and African countries has gained momentum and is already reaching a qualitatively new level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The partnership between Russia and the countries of Africa has gained additional momentum and is already reaching a qualitatively new level," Putin said at the plenary session of the international parliamentary conference "Russia-Africa in a multipolar world.

Russia has always paid attention to cooperation with African countries and will continue to do it, the president added.